GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in International Bancshares by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $46.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

