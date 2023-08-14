GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Gray Television worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gray Television by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $853.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,544. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Gray Television Profile

(Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

