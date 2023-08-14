GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 18,910 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 111,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,566,914,000 after buying an additional 93,195,002 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,341,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,657,000 after purchasing an additional 121,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,313,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,314,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,301,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,731,000 after buying an additional 217,302 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Marsh acquired 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.40 per share, with a total value of $99,909.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

