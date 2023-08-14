GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 209.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 323.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of American Software by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $11.28 on Monday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $385.44 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.76.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

