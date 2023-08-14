GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $489.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $475.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,593 shares of company stock worth $1,762,580. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

