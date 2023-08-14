GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,032,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after acquiring an additional 217,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,394,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 385,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE IRT opened at $16.42 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.