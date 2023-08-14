GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
