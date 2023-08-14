GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 70,683 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,591,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,341,198.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 70,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, with a total value of $4,093,252.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.