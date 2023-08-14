GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 776 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Forrester Research worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,796.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $215,192 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FORR opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $616.64 million, a PE ratio of 122.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

