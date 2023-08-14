GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $51.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

