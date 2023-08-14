GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,888 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,197,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 433,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

