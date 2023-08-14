Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

