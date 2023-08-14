Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $45.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 26.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 100.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.21. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

