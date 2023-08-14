Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1185 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
Shares of Hang Lung Group stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Hang Lung Group has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.
About Hang Lung Group
