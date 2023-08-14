Haywood Securities Increases WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$8.50

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Haywood Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WELL. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.43.

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$4.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.21. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.56 and a 12-month high of C$5.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.67.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers omni-channel healthcare services, including primary care and allied health clinic operations; gastrointestinal, and mental disorders; specialized care, including gastroenterology anesthesia services; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

