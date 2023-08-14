Head-To-Head Review: Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) & Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Coterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Coterra Energy pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Matador Resources pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coterra Energy and Matador Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 14 5 0 2.26 Matador Resources 0 1 9 0 2.90

Profitability

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $29.87, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Matador Resources has a consensus target price of $70.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Coterra Energy.

This table compares Coterra Energy and Matador Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 40.12% 23.06% 14.50% Matador Resources 33.46% 27.40% 15.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Matador Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Matador Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Matador Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.34 $4.07 billion $3.99 7.03 Matador Resources $3.06 billion 2.28 $1.21 billion $7.66 7.65

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Coterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matador Resources has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Coterra Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy



Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Matador Resources



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

