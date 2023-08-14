Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Shares of HP stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Helmerich & Payne
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Helmerich & Payne
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Helmerich & Payne
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.