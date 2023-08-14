Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.71. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

