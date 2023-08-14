HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on September 6th

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

HF Sinclair has a dividend payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DINO opened at $59.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

