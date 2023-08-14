Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 184,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $154.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $157.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

