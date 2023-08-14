Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEP

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $21.74 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 34,614,564 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 352,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.