Home Depot (HD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Home Depot to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $331.11 on Monday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.17. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.