Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRZN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

