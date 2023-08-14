HUYA (HUYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HUYA stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,101,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,652,000 after purchasing an additional 418,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 44.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,066,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 938,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HUYA by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,467,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

