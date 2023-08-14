HUYA (HUYA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect HUYA to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $283.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect HUYA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HUYA Stock Performance
HUYA stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC cut their target price on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HUYA
About HUYA
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HUYA
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.