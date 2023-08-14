Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $136.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

H stock opened at $117.30 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

