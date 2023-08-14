IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,040.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $505.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $505.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.50. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

