Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,574,000 after purchasing an additional 217,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,394,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 385,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.42 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

