ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 31,481 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.05% of F5 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $82,367,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F5 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $157.10 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.22.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $25,557.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,891 shares of company stock worth $1,919,595. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

