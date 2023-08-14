ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,263,000 after buying an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,518,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,568,000 after buying an additional 175,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

HLT opened at $154.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $144.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.39 and a 52 week high of $157.14.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

