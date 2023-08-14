ING Groep NV Buys 22,606 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 269.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.58.

Shares of KEYS opened at $156.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.91 and a 200 day moving average of $161.35. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

