ING Groep NV Buys 58 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 3,940.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,849. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $179.47 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.14 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

