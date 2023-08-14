ING Groep NV Buys New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $100,563,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $39,656,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 219,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,099,000 after buying an additional 65,627 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $23,793,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,018. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO opened at $860.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $812.92 and its 200-day moving average is $744.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $892.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.