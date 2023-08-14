ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 943.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 11.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $18.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.61.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

