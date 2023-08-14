ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.12% of Black Stone Minerals worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.