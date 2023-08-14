ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.52. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

