ING Groep NV Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

ING Groep NV grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,700 shares of company stock worth $2,736,199. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.