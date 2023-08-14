ING Groep NV Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 95.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 329,885 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

AXP stock opened at $165.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

