ING Groep NV Has $2.94 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 951.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,239 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

