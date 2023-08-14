ING Groep NV Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

ES opened at $67.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.