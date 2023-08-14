ING Groep NV Has $3.47 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1,020.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Down 1.5 %

ALL stock opened at $109.04 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -34.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

