ING Groep NV Has $320.89 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,765 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.1% of ING Groep NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $320,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 195.6% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 109,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,547,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 77.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 64.5% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $408.55 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

