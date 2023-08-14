ING Groep NV Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 76,925 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $242.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

