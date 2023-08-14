ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 283.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock worth $2,360,201. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $76.45 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $78.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

