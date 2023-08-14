ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 443.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

