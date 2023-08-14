ING Groep NV Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1,285.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 142,532 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,419,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $723,486,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $457,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC cut their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,133,323 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.8 %

HAL stock opened at $40.70 on Monday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

