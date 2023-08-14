ING Groep NV Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 157,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 828,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 120,886 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 641,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

