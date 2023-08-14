ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $95.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.05.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

