ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 35,114 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $104.55 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

