ING Groep NV Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 207.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.1% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $443.85 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

