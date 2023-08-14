ING Groep NV Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,844,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.67 and a fifty-two week high of $216.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

