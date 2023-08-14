ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

ING Groep NV raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,413.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE IR opened at $68.09 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

