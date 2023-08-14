ING Groep NV Raises Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Nucor by 1,211.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Nucor by 19.3% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 4,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Nucor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 42,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

